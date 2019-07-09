Get Glam With Girlfriends, Thanks To Blink Beauty

We are in the peak of wedding season and Gloria Fuentes with Blink Beauty stopped by Studio 512 to glam us up!

As we’re in peak bachelorette season, Blink offers a variety of Bachelorette Party Packages which include lash application, makeup and even a group tarot card reading. Blink offers packages like these offsite, with a stylist coming to you, or at Blink’s studio for a group. It’s a fun and unique option for events and parties.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer, Blink Beauty’s mission is to simplify clients’ lives by offering a one-stop shop with a focus on lash work (extensions, tints, lifts) microblading, waxing, facials, and more.

Blink Beauty will be offering ACL pre-game services to help get ready for the festival this fall. The studio will have a pop-up bar and guests can pick 2 offerings with things like strip lashes, flash tattoos, face or body gems, face & body glitter dusting, etc.

To learn more about Blink Beauty and their party packs, check out their location at 1601 East 5th Street, or give them a call at (512) 474-7676. You can also see more of what they have to offer online at www.blinkbeautyatx.com.