Get Fit At Home With Dancers Shape

Jennifer McCamish, owner of Dancers Shape, has made a quick change to online-only classes to support people who want to work out at home during this time!

Dancers Shape was inspired by Jennifer’s time with the Rockettes. She wants to help people get in shape the way that dancers do, without having years of training or choreography under our belts. Beginners are welcome at her studio! No previous experience necessary.

Currently, Dancers Shape offers different combinations of barre, Pilates, yoga and spin classes. There are 2-3 classes offered every day, and they’re continuing to increase options! The best part is that you can do these virtual classes from the comfort of your living room. So if you’ve ever felt intimidated to try a new type of workout, now is the time! Jennifer has geared her classes to use equipment folks have around the house: towels, mats, chairs, etc.

Check out her specials!

“If you are new to the studio, please take advantage of our $20 New Client Week Unlimited – email us at info@dancersshape.com if this special is not popping up for you when you try to book online. If you do not have a current package, we are now offering the following – $15/single online class OR $130/10 pack online.

HERE’S HOW TO JOIN US ONLINE:

Go to our online scheduler and select the “Virtual Online Only” class you would like to take. You may use your current class card, auto-debit, monthly unlimited or the new Online Only class options to enroll in class. Once registered, you will receive an email from Fit Grid x Dancers Shape 15-30 minutes prior to class with your private link to join. Check all inboxes including your spam folder. We encourage you to mark emails coming from “hello@fitgrid” as important. Click the link and it will take you to the zoom meeting. There will be a Dancers Shape moderator chatting with you to get you signed in, review the props needed for that class, or answer any tech questions or issues that come up.

IMPORTANT THINGS TO NOTE: **We now have an On Demand feature where you can access the desired class for 24 hours. Email us at info@dancersshape.com to learn more. *Be sure to register for your desired class at least 30 minutes before the class begins in order to receive your link on time. If you miss the 30 minute cut off then please email info@dancersshape.com and the moderator can manually enroll you and send you the link.* We will be monitoring the situation daily and will keep you informed on our reopen date.”

Follow along on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date information, and find out more about what classes are offered today at www.dancersshape.com.