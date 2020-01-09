Get Fido and His Friends On Their Best Behavior

If your pooch hasn’t been on their best behavior this new year, make the resolution to train them easily, and in your own home! Whitely Cheatham of Dog Training Elite Texas joined us this morning to talk about how they can help you (and Fido) meet your goals.

What sets you apart from other trainers?

We offer high quality in-home training that is fully customized to the owner’s needs and stand by our product by offering as many sessions as needed to complete the program.

What is your favorite part of training?

We love working with our service dog clients and seeing the change the dogs bring for their handler’s life. Working with our veterans and being able to donate service dog training is extremely rewarding.

What can viewers expect at the Austin Home & Garden Show?

Guests can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. There’s something for everyone – including funky playsets for kids, unique workshops, and entertaining TV personalities. Learn more at www.austinhomeandgardenshow.com.

Sponsored by Austin Home & Garden Show. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.