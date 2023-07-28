DJ Soto, a sales representative of Pacesetter Homes in Whisper Valley, an EcoSmart Community, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Pacesetter Homes.

Pacesetter Homes sells zero energy-capable homes from the high $200s in Whisper Valley.

Tell us more about your company Pacesetter Homes.

“In 2007 Qualico started Pacesetter Homes in Austin Texas and in 2017 was recognized by Builder Magazine as one of the top 10 fastest growing homebuilding companies in the US. In 2018, Pacesetter Homes entered the Dallas market. As a proud member of the Qualico family, Pacesetter Homes also shares in a rich 70-year homebuilding history as one of western Canada’s most successful builders.”

What makes the homes Pacesetter Homes builds different?

“Pacesetter Homes offers a diverse line of floor plans that we are able to meet the needs of the always changing market. The culture we have within our organization develops and attracts top talent and that is infectious to our team who I believe enjoy and take pride in representing Pacesetter Homes. That all translates to our team always going the extra step to make the experience of buying a new home the best it possibly can be.”

“In Whisper Valley, we sell both duplexes and low-maintenance single-family homes, and we are able to offer quality homes with the incredible EcoSmart package included from the high $200s and $300s — zero energy-capable homes in that price range are completely unique to Pacesetter Homes! We also offer charming craftsman-style exteriors that have proven to be very popular.”

Why did your customers choose to live in Whisper Valley?

“I attribute our homeowners calling Whisper Valley home to the remarkable job Taurus Investment Holdings has done bringing a truly unique concept to life in the lush rolling hills located just outside Austin. Another big component is our current homeowners spreading how much they love the community to family, friends, colleagues and just about anyone they run into that is looking for a new home.”

To learn more about Whisper Valley, an EcoSmart community, and the Pacesetter Homes, go to WhisperValleyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley by Taurus Investment Holdings and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.