Get Dorm Ready With Bed, Bath & Beyond and Shop With Style

It’s never too early to start getting prepped for college! Shop With Style’s Amy Sewell and Bed, Bath & Beyond stopped by Studio 512 to help us get ready to decorate a dorm room.

Here are Amy’s tips:

STORAGE, STORAGE, STORAGE. Deep underbed drawers maximize your space. Hanging organizers keep shoes, accessories, and supplies in their place. A rolling trunk and storage ottoman can stash your stuff and double as extra seating or desk space. BUILD YOUR BED. Make that old dorm mattress comfy with a thick foam mattress topper and top it with a stylish bedding set. Pile on textured throw pillows, back rests, and roll pillows in a variety of colors, prints, and metallics to express your style and turn the bed into a plush sofa. STAY CONNECTED. Wireless charging pads help you stay connected, and a clever power strip surge protector is configured so that you can use every plug. You can even get a mesh shower tote even that has a handy cell phone pocket! PRACTICAL DÉCOR. Memo boards with felt or Scrabble letters are great for communicating with roommates. Peel & stick wallpaper lets you switch up the décor anytime you like. Stylish butterfly, lounger, or club chairs provide comfy seating, and can be folded and stored under the bed or in the closet when not needed. Save money and space and add a pop of color with a compact single-serve Keurig coffee maker. SHOP SMART. To make it easy to get everything to school, Bed Bath & Beyond has a free Pack & Hold service that lets you shop at a store close to home and pick up your order at a store close to campus! They also have Campus Ready events in several area stores next Sunday, July 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. You can shop with experts, enjoy snacks and get 20% off your purchase. Find your store and RSVP at www.campusreadyevents.com.

Sponsored by Bed, Bath & Beyond. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.