Get DJ CASS&RA’s “Halloween Sweet Treats” Playlist For Studio 512 HERE

Cassie Shankman, known in Austin as DJ CASS&RA, created an amazing playlist for Halloween for Studio 512 viewers on Spotify! Cassie says, “This playlist was created with the everyday listener in mind. There is music from all genres highlighting all the various moods and colors of autumn. Of course certain sweet Halloween treats are sprinkled in there. As always, it features multiple local Austin musicians which make up the skeleton of this mysterious playlist. You truly have no idea what song will come up next – the captivating spooky songwriting of Austin artist Danny Malone to blue moon bops from Miles Davis to Phoebe Bridgers, pop tunes from Austin artist Gina Chavez to Billie Eilish. This playlist even runs the gamut from Grateful Dead to MC Hammer to peculiar TV/film tunes. Enjoy!”

Get the playlist here.

Cassie has recently added a new service that she has become really passionate about: podcast editing and producing, as well as podcast jingle music creation! She’s also currently booking weddings for 2021 and 2022.

Cassie is busy: she also recently opened up a private virtual music lesson studio to accept new students wanting to learn piano, theory, DJing and more.

Cassie can DJ your next gig, help produce your podcast, teach you music or help your with that perfect playlist. Learn more on her website!