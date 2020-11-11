Get Decent Health Insurance

Don’t Forget, It’s Open Enrollment! November 1st marked the start of open enrollment, the time of year when many people shop for health insurance. With us, today to provide some shopping tips to help you get the most affordable deal is Molly Moore of Austin-based company Decent.

What Is Open Enrollment?

The time of year when you can sign up for health insurance or change your plan. The period is from Nov 1 through Dec 15.

What Would You Say Is One Of The Main Differences Between This Year And Prior Years?

COVID! Finding affordable plans is more important than ever. The economy is still trying to gain its footing after a very challenging year. This is particularly true for small businesses. Health insurance is often one of the bigger expenses for companies and households. Yet, no one wants to forego health care coverage in a pandemic.

What Are Some Key Shopping Tips When Looking For Health Insurance?

How much health insurance do you need How much risk are you willing to take Consider shopping off the exchange

What Is A Virtual Health Plan?

The virtual health plan allows those who prefer to access their primary care doctor 100% virtually, via phone or computer, to get an extra discount.

Decent is located at 1401 Lavaca ST. #570, Austin, TX 7870. For more information visit decent.com or call (512) 643-4173 for more details.

