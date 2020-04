Austin Travis County residents over the age of 10 are now required to wear face coverings (face masks) in public.

Steph and Rosie shared their own creative version of a “No Sew Mask” and we want to see yours too!

For an easy DIY check this out:

kxan.com/news/how-to-make-a-homemade-face-mask-with-or-without-sewing/