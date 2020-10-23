Get Creative This Halloween With Cindie’s

What kind of Halloween items do you carry?

We carry regular and plus size adult costumes for men and women, hosiery, and shoes and we have lots of accessories and build your own kits so you can put together your own costume as well!

What kind of budget do you have to have in order to shop here?

We have something for everyone and can help you put together the most elaborate or most simple costume whether it’s for a small party at someone’s house or your first night out since the pandemic!

Are all of your costumes sexy?

All of our costumes are for adults but can easily be tamed and made appropriate for any occasion! We also carry Halloween face masks!

Cindie’s has everything to help you build the most simple to the most elaborate costume – wigs, props, tutus, adhesive body jewels, and more. All their Halloween merchandise is on sale for 50% off! Learn more by giving them a visit online or in-store.

