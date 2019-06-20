Get Crafty With The Paper And Craft Pantry

Hopefully you’re feeling crafty, because our friend Pei with The Paper and Craft Pantry stopped by Studio 512 to make hoop art!

Pei demonstrated some hand embroidery — a modern take on traditional embroidery — to create adorable hoop art and wall art.

Founded in 2015, The Paper and Craft Pantry is Austin’s first and only locally-owned retail paper shop and full-service workshop studio. They want to get their community involved with tips and workshops on crafting. The Paper Craft And Pantry hosts weekly creative and crafty workshops at their shop.

They have their stationary shop which is stocked with greeting cards, paper goods and stationery from over 85 independent stationery designers as well as other handmade homewares and gifts. Also check out the workshop studio because they offer classes that range from D.I.Y.s to lettering, small business focused classes to painting. They partner with small businesses to co-host these events.

The Pantry also shows love to their community by holding free events throughout the year, such as book clubs, small business panels and Valentine’s Pop-Up Party.

For more information, check out their monthly workshop calendar online at www.thepapercraftpantry.com.