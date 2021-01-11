Get “Cookie Rich” With Chef Lorin Peters

Austin native and career savory chef Lorin Peters has launched Cookie Rich, a new twist on a traditional sweet treat!

Cookie Rich makes bite-size treats crafted from two scratch-made cookies sealed together with a delectable filling. Each cookie has a pillowy texture and curvy shape resulting in a light product with a delicious, memorable taste. Current flavors include Chocolate Chip + Dark Fudge, Funfetti + Sprinkle Cream Cheese (Rosie’s favorite!), Dark Chocolate Fudge + Vanilla, Lemon Sugar + Lemon Pudding, Oatmeal Currant + Maple, Red Velvet + Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter + Grape Jelly, Toasted Coconut + Salted Caramel. Also make sure to try the newest flavors that just debuted on January 2nd: Strawberry + Cheesecake and Cookies + Cream.

Drawing on her culinary background, including time spent as a chef at three-Michelin Star restaurant The French Laundry, Cookie Rich is Chef Lorin’s passion project. Cookie Rich can be purchased in boxes of four for $15 or by the dozen for $33 at GetCookieRich.com. Cookies are available for pick-up at the Cookie Rich headquarters or delivery available through DoorDash. The treats are also available to be catered for special occasions such as weddings, celebrations, virtual happy hours and more.

