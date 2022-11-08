Lorin Peters of Cookie Rich joined Steph to share some big updates for her small business.

Cookie Rish is now offering FREE nationwide shipping and the more you buy, the more you save, up to 25%! If you sign up to be a Cookie Rich VIP, you can get 20% off your first order.

Cookie Rich is aiming to make 100K cookies by Christmas. That’s 2,000 cookies per day! Their team will be documenting their progress on social media.

The Cookie Rich food trailer is now open. They will be at the Mac & Cheese Festival 11/13 and The Understated Leather Warehouse sale 11/19 or visit the trailer at their North Lamar location.

Just in time for the holidays, Cookie Rich is offering a limited amount of 48 packs available for holiday parties, buffets, dessert tables, and more. Can pre-order now!

For more information or to place an order go to GetCookieRich.com