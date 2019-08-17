Get Clean Carpets With Zerorez Austin

Cleaning carpets can be a chore — but we had a visitor who can make our lives a little easier! Brad McKee, owner of Zerorez, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about his services.

Zerorez cleans carpet, tile and grout, upholstery, rugs, hardwoods and so much more with their revolutionary, patented “Powered Water.” It’s a technology that uses zero detergents, zero toxic chemicals with zero dirt-attracting residue left behind. Carpets stay cleaner longer, and they dry quickly.

Every other traditional carpet cleaner uses detergents and chemical solutions to clean. They leave at least 30% of these residues to dry in your carpet, and this causes spots and dirty traffic patterns to return almost instantly.

The Zerorez system also sanitizes, which is a huge plus for asthma and allergy sufferers.

Zerorez is the most trusted and effective carpet cleaner in the industry, with over 70,000 4.9 star Google reviews nationally and over 4,000 4.9 star reviews right here in Central Texas. They are also platinum rated by the Carpet & Rug Institute.

Zerorez has an offer for all of our viewers: it’s their “Back to school, Back to Clean” special. Call today and Zerorez will clean 3 rooms of carpet for only $119, plus the first 20 callers will receive a free tile cleaning of 100 sq ft. Minimums apply.

Get the special by calling (512) 290-9990. Learn more by going to www.zerorezaustin.com.

Sponsored by Zerorez Austin. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.