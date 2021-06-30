Get Authentic Haitian Food Delivered To Your Doorstep With Kreyol Korner

Two years ago, we had Chef Nahika Hillery join us in studio as a trailblazer in bringing Haitian food to Central Texans. Despite a pandemic, she has taken her business and expanded to include forays into television, the soccer pitch, and home meal prep. She will soon launch her food blog focused on all things hosting. From table setting, themed dinners, to drink pairing and heavy appetizers, it will be the go to blog to host your best party. To stay up to date with all things Kreyól Korner, follow her Instagram @KreyolKorner.
