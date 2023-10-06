Annual physical exams with an internal medicine physician are not only a vital way for adults to stay healthy, but these appointments also allow you and your physician to discuss your overall healthcare goals and needs. Dr. Joshua Haywood with Austin Diagnostic Clinic spoke with Studio 512 about the importance of annual exams.

Dr. Haywood is a physician who specializes in internal medicine. He earned his undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin, and his medical degree from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. He furthered his training by completing his residency in internal medicine at Verde Valley Medical Center, Northern Arizona Healthcare, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

With years of experience in the field, Dr. Haywood holds expertise in various aspects of internal medicine, and his interests include integrative, functional, and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Haywood says that many problems or potential diseases can be caught early – or avoided completely – with the aid of annual exams. “It’s important to also have established care with a doctor, so that they learn more about you and have a good baseline for your patient care, should you ever have a problem. Internists can monitor your heart, cholesterol and more with these annual exams, and we work with anyone over the age of 18. The best preventative care I’ve always found is diet and exercise, and we can talk to you about a plan for those, too.”

Austin Diagnostic Clinic has nineteen locations around the Austin area. To find the one nearest to you, go to ADClinic.com.

This segment is paid for by Austin Diagnostic Clinic and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.