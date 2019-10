Marathon Kids is on a mission to get kids moving! Cami Hawkins came by to tell us about upcoming family-friendly races happening in Austin.

You can sign up for the Free Austin Active Kids Race Series, that will offer discounts for local family-friendly races throughout the school year at www.MarathonKids.org/Distance-Challenge.

You can learn more about Marathon Kids by calling (512) 477-1259 or following them on social media, @MarathonKids.