Get A Tire Change At Home With Tread Connection

Charissa Cobb of Tread Connection Austin joined us to share some information on what Tread Connection does, how they can save you time, and where they in Central Texas they cover.

Can we buy tires from you and what options are available?

You can buy tires directly from us. We bring them and take care of it all so you don’t have to do anything. If you choose to purchase your own tires we can still come to you to mount and balance them. We can provide any tire you can think of. There are many people who know exactly what they want but so many who just know they need them to be black and round! We can help with that based on your vehicle, wheel size, your driving style, etc.

How does the pricing compare to traditional tire stores/methods of buying and having tires installed?

We are extremely competitive and the only real difference is our onsite fee or the fee to come to you. You don’t have to take time off from work, away from family or taking your personal time to drop off and pick up your car (which takes two people) or sitting in a waiting room. There is also a new Tread Connection in Williamson County Covering Leander, Cedar Park, Liberty Hill so folks in that area will enjoy working with Wesley at Tread Connection Wilco.

What area do you cover?

Tread Connection Austin covers Austin and the surrounding areas. From the North, we are just south of Cedar Park over to Pflugerville and Round Rock, Lakeway/Lago Vista/ Volente to the West, Kyle/Buda South and Manor to the East.

Sponsored by Tread Connection Austin. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.