Shiner has just released a new craft-brewed hard seltzer called the “Straight Shooter” (very Texan)! The seltzer is launching in four flavors — Grapefruit, Lemon, Mango and Wild Cherry — and it’s available in Texas stores this month.

The seltzer has 0g carbs, 0g sugar and is 90 calories. ABV is 4.5%. Learn more about where you can find it at Shiner.com.