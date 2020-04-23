Get A Life You Love During Our New Normal With Life Coach Amanda

The way you’re approaching change right now can make the difference in how you feel about it! Rosie talked with life coach Amanda McPherson for tips on our “new normal,” as most people she speaks with are struggling with anxiety and effectively managing their time/creating structure.

Amanda discussed:

Focusing on what you can/cannot control right now.

Ask yourself “what is the path of growth for me right now?”…(for example, for some it is resting, for others it is taking action.)

Stay away from all or nothing thinking…(you eat nothing but frozen pizza and ice cream one day–start anew the next day…don’t decide you’ve failed at quarantine!)

As much as possible, keep the schedule and habits that were working for you before COVID (sleep, exercise, taking breaks etc.)

Amanda is doing individual coaching sessions (offered remotely) and she is also hosting group coaching calls on Tuesdays to help people manage their anxiety and their time during this pandemic/quarantine. Learn more about her services at www.lifecoachamanda.com.