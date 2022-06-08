The housing market is constantly changing. Whether it’s a buyer’s or a seller’s market, you want to make sure you have every detail covered and get the most money possible when selling your home.

Tricia Tumlinson, realtor and author, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to give home buyers some tips on how to maximize the value of their homes.

How do you help a seller net the most when selling their home?

“We start the process early on. We meet with home sellers sometimes a year in advance to talk about any improvements or changes they can make to maximize the value of their homes.”

How important is staging a property?

“It is paramount. While you live in your home, you style it to your liking and taste, you hang photos of your family, and you paint the walls wild colors sometimes. But when you’re selling a home you want it to be as non-specific as possible to appeal to the most buyers possible. That means decluttering and staging so that buyers can picture themselves in the house. Staging can bring in an 8-10% return on investment (ROI).”

How can a homeowner find out how much their home is worth?

“Because of the rapid appreciation in Austin, most homeowners don’t know how much equity they have in their home and many could be sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars. To find out how much your home could sell for in today’s market, you can visit TheTumlinsonGroup.com and request your free home valuation.”

