Get A Daily Boost With FRISKA

How did FRISKA get started? What have been some of the challenges of launching during a pandemic?

The idea for FRISKA stems from a background that I have in healthcare and seeing how American consumers interact with supplements. The brand was born out of my own search for answers to some personal health issues and the discovery of digestive enzymes as a solution to better gut health. What I found was that while the benefits of probiotics are widely known, the power of enzymes is often overlooked. Launching during a pandemic was certainly not our plan. We are fortunate to be launching a wellness product that is centered around improving gut health. Gut health has a reciprocal relationship with the body’s overall physical and mental health. For example, the brain’s thoughts and emotions directly impact the functions of your gut, and the functions of your gut directly impact the brain’s thoughts and emotions. This is known as the brain-gut axis.

How can one benefit from digestive enzymes?

Digestive enzymes are biologically active proteins that perform vital functions, like breaking down food, eliminating toxins, and even building muscle. The nuance of digestive enzymes is that they really help your body break down the food you eat and turn your food into bio-available energy. The fact that you can take a multivitamin for 20 years and not tell if it works; I wanted to create a product that we could proudly stand behind and consumers could feel working. All 10 friska formulas are proven to improve immune support, help with overall digestion and reduce bloating.

What sort of white space were you seeing in the market?

The digestive dietary supplement category is a sea of white bottles, complicated terms, and an arms race of CFU numbers, a unit used in microbiology to estimate the number of viable bacteria or fungal cells in a sample. Really the fact that digestive health can benefit overall health in many capacities. General wisdom is that 70-80 percent of your immune cells reside in your gut. There is an avalanche of consumer understanding of the gut brain axis and the fact that having a healthy gut is a step towards overall health in general. In looking at the landscape, particularly proactive digestive health, it was a sea of sameness that was intimidating, clinical and really hard for the consumer to build empathy towards. Why not create a brand that could help the consumer understand how they could use it and when they use it feel it actually working!

How did you come up with the name?

FRISKA is a Swedish word that means return to health.

With public health being especially top of mind as businesses return to physical workplaces and cater to the mental well-being of their people, immune products are more important than ever before. How is your immunity boost unique from anything on shelf today?

People aren’t sleeping well, people are stressed out and with the recent health pandemic, immune health is especially top of mind. The portfolio was built based on consumer research to help cure their ills – The fact that 70-80% of immune cells reside in your gut; we’re excited by what our Immunity Boost can deliver by helping to support the body’s defenses with botanical blends of elderberry fruit extract, echinacea and vitamin C. On top of that, we have a best-in-class gut health formula using FRISKA’s clinically proven probiotics and proprietary blend of digestive enzymes.

What sets FRISKA apart from the rest?

Digestive enzymes happen to be a HUGE part of the digestive puzzle and our overall health and wellness. One little enzyme can skew the entire process! A digestive enzyme deficiency can lead to unpleasant side effects including regular gas, bloating, and indigestion. That’s where FRISKA can make a world of difference. We’re proud to deliver an effective product you can feel working. Our proprietary enzyme blends married with potent probiotics, a first within the digestive health category, help ensure you’re maintaining healthy enzyme levels for optimum gut health. All that goodness is delivered in an approachable way that is void of the sterile, clinical and intimidating approach of others in the industry.

Talk about the condition-specific nature of your digestive enzymes. How do your products address specific concerns like women’s health?

In addition to the focus on proactive wellness, women are also looking for solutions to daily problems like bloating, gas and other forms of gastric discomfort. The FRISKA Women’s Daily was formulated off of the USDA recommended women’s diet offering a best-in-class gut health formula with a clinically-proven probiotic and proprietary blend of digestive enzymes. In addition, our Women’s Daily contains cranberry extract, biotin, and vitamin D to support urinary tract health, strong bone, and hair growth.

Do you have any upcoming product launches?

We’re starting with the family of 10 condition-specific formulations. We intentionally built the brand to be category agnostic. We feel great about the science and clinical proof that has gone into our products. It’s early days but we are looking at a 2021 launch in the beauty space that will stand behind some pretty cool claims and will be a bit disruptive in the way it’s presented to the consumer.

What did the formulation of the product look like?

I have a partnership and an advisory role with a gastroenterologist named Dr. Gregory Bernstein aka the Seattle Gut Doctor. I also partnered with a PhD formulator that has over 20 years of experience in the space. Making sure we had experts help us to nail the efficacy was top of mind and critically important as we developed FRISKA.

What was the inspiration behind the branding and packaging?

We were really deliberate in taking inspiration from the beauty and personal care categories to create an effective product at an approachable price point that was empathetic to the consumer. FRISKA is a brand that communicates simply but smartly, focuses on the end benefits, and fits in with a busy modern lifestyle that can live alongside your beauty products instead of being relegated to the medicine cabinet.

How did you end up on-shelf at CVS and Whole Foods? What was your strategy there?

We went with the nation’s two foremost wellness pillars – CVS and Whole Foods. We were subject to the Whole Foods Quality Assurance audit as well as the CVS ‘Tested to be Trusted’ policy where each product was independently tested by NSF to ensure we could meet label claims.

