Get A “Chaotic Good” Pick-Me-Up At The Upside

Everyone needs a little time to kick back, relax, and enjoy signature drinks. The Upside at East Austin Hotel is a rooftop bar and lounge that is the perfect place for such an occasion. They joined us in studio today to teach us how to make a Chaotic Good Cocktail.

The Chaotic Good:

-Hayman’s London Dry Gin

-Tropical Guava Marmalade

-Lime

-Absinthe

-Angostura

Happy Hour at The Upside is Monday through Friday from 4 – 6 p.m., offering $2 off appetizers, $2 off house cocktails and wines by the glass, and $1 off draft beers.

The Upside has fun upcoming events just in time for Valentine’s Day, but if you already have plans, you can still check out their “Bachelor” watch parties every Monday at 7 p.m.

For more information visit their webpage at www.EastAustinHotel.com.