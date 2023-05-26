The summer travel season is finally getting underway and according to a study by the American Society of Travel Advisors, it’s going to be a busy one. But before you go on that summer vacation, you are going to want to make sure you are prepared with the latest tech.

Liz Maly, a Verizon tech expert, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to show off gadgets that will make your travel experience smooth.

So, Liz, what are some of the must-haves you need when taking a trip this summer?

“First thing you are going to need is a phone with a camera that can help you capture those summer vacation memories. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest Galaxy model that has you covered. It’s got a Super HDR selfie camera that records in 4K, perfect for capturing selfies with family and friends. It’s also got improved ‘nightography’ capabilities so you won’t have to worry about blurry photos taken in low light. That makes it a picture-perfect travel companion.”

Sounds like this is a great phone for summer travel, but how do you keep your phone powered up when you’re on the go?

“Nobody likes battery anxiety, especially when you’re traveling. Verizon has you covered with the Mophie Powerstation Pro AC which gives you up to five full phone charges, and up to 50% charge in 30 minutes. Plus, it has a handy AC outlet so you can keep your laptop, camera batteries, and more charged.”

Wow! Sounds amazing. What about headphones? Do you have anything new there?

“Yes! At Verizon, you can get Urbanista Los Angeles Over-the-Ear Self Charging Wireless Headphones that have a very cool feature-they are solar powered! With these headphones, you not only get amazing sound quality, ambient sound mode, and noise cancellation, but you also get peace of mind knowing you’ll never have to plug them into a charger. How cool is that?”

We love that. Do you have anything for us to keep the kids occupied?

“Yes! We have the gaming device that everyone is talking about — the Razer Edge 5G. The Razer Edge 5G lets you take gaming on the go, as it connects to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Start your Xbox game at home and then pick up right where you left off on your Razer Edge 5G. With eight hours of battery life, it will keep you or your kids entertained for those long travel days.”

Amazing. What other cool stuff do you have for us?

“Sometimes, you just want to enjoy the moment without having to hold up a camera or your phone right? Well check these out, these are Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses. Pop these on and not only do they look great, but you can capture hands-free high res photos and quality videos in real-time from your point of view, and then share them to social media with the Facebook View app. These are must-haves for any summer travel you have planned.”

These are amazing gadgets for summer travel. How else can we save this summer?

“There are so many ways! Verizon is redefining wireless freedom and offering the first wireless plan in the U.S. that puts customers in charge. Now customers can pay for only what they need. They decide what goes into their plan and what stays out. They choose when and how it changes whenever they want. We call it myPlan.”

“Want Apple One, Walmart+, and 100GB of hotspot data? Maybe your spouse wants the Disney bundle and three days of Travel Pass a month? Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person, or family member, gets what they want, and the best part — everyone saves. We offer nine perks and it’s just $10 per month per perk. You get to change these whenever you want. Just pick your 5G network access and your perks – it’s that easy.”

“Personally, I gotta have the fastest speeds so the Unlimited Plus plan is for me. I also want that Disney bundle so my kids can check out Disney+ and Hulu, three days of Travel Pass a month for my international travels, and Apple One so I can stream Apple TV and listen to Apple Music on the go. With nine perks to choose from, it really is your plan.”

Learn more about how myPlan works and start designing your own plan by scanning the code in the segment or visiting Verizon.com/myPlan.

This segment is paid for by Verizon and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.