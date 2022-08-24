Amanda McDaniel, director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about various styles of windows and the maintenance required, including a special offer.

I know that when most of us think about window designs, the first thing that comes to mind is those old-school windows with individual grids. But, windows have come a long way from that. What type of design options does Expo Home Improvement offer?

“You are so right! Window designs have come such a long way, and we want to be sure that we provide you with a window that best fits the design of your home.”

You can customize it by:

Color

Grid/no grid

Shape

Frame/thickness of frame (builder grade has more frame)

Curb appeal

Home Value

Wow! There are really so many options that are available. If I am a homeowner who just got my windows installed, how difficult is it to maintain the new window look as time goes on?

“Our windows are so easy to clean and maintain.”

Benefits:

Ease of use

Clean from inside

Screens are easy to pop off for cleaning access

Vinyl is easy to maintain (versus wood)

Wow, that’s amazing. We know Expo Home Improvement as the expert in window replacement, but what other products do you specialize in?

“Since 2006, we have specialized in bath & shower renovations, window & door replacement, and insulation! We have served over 20,000 Texan homes and families with these services and products, so we know better than the national chains what is going to be best for a Texan home! We’d love to come to check out your space to see how we can help improve it!”

Awesome! If I am ready to get started, what does the process look like?

“We have a simple three-step process. One, you can go online to our website: ExpoHomeImprovement.com, or call 512-595-7517 to schedule a free appointment. Two, one of our design consultants will come out to look at your space, and help you design a bathroom space that fits your needs. And three, we have a worry-free installation process. Our professional installers will get your bathroom remodel installed in as little as one day.”

Special Offer

“We have a special offer for our Studio 512 viewers: the first 25 callers will get $500 off any project in addition to our monthly offer!”

This segment is paid for by Expo Home Improvement and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.