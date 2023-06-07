Summer is just around the corner. Make sure you’re prepared for all the baths and showers that are sure to come your way from all your outdoor activities.

Jason Parton, a general manager from West Shore Home, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about how their easy and convenient installation process makes it possible to get a new white shower installed within a week.

After putting off a new shower all winter long, what are some signs it’s finally time to upgrade your bath?

If you’re experiencing:

Mold and mildew

A buildup of gunk and grime

Stained and faded tile

Cracked shower

Leaks

For our viewers that need a new shower this summer but have packed schedules, how is West Shore Home the solution?

When you call West Shore Home, your call will be answered immediately by a live person . We can be out to your home in as little as 24 hours for a free in-home design consultation. Most people usually wait two to three months for their shower. With our classic white shower package, we can be out as early as next week for a standard white shower installation.”

Can you tell us more about your classic shower package?

“The classic package is a standard size, white shower pan with smooth white walls. The acrylic doesn’t stain, crack, or fade. The shower is also easy to step in and out of. We can also include additional options like standard grab bars. Let this be the centerpiece of your bathroom that will look clean and stay clean!”

What does the process look like for someone looking to install the classic shower package?

“Fast, easy, and convenient. Schedule today to get a new shower as soon as next week. During the initial visit, our design consultants will examine the space with you to understand your needs, design your vision using our exclusive iPad app, discuss the customization options, and more. Customers get guaranteed pricing that’s exact to the penny and a quote that is guaranteed for one full year.”

When it comes time for installation, what does that look like?

“Our West Shore Home employees (no subcontractors) will show up at your door. The well-trained experts are specialized in the project at hand and will remove, install, and clean up in less than a day.”

Are there any special sales going on right now at West Shore Home?

“Every month we have a sale, but for anyone watching, if they call right now, we’ll give them $500 off our current sale price.”

To remodel your shower and bath, call 737-232-3737 to receive $500 of West Shore Home’s current sale price. Learn more at WestShoreHome.com.

This segment is paid for by West Shore Home and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.