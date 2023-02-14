Celebrating Valentine’s Day with chocolate or red wine? Power Swabs has a solution to brighten your smile.

Amy Vanderoef, a lifestyle expert, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to show us an easy way to look younger, healthier, and feel more confident.

Benefits

Power Swabs are a great, fast way to get whiter teeth and look younger:

Works in just five minutes.

Clinically proven to whiten teeth an average of two shades whiter in five minutes, and six shades in seven days!

Works to lift stains off of caps, crowns, and veneers.

Minimal sensitivity.

Whiter teeth can help you to look younger.

Stains are removed not just covered up, which results in whiter teeth for a longer period.

Cheaper than visiting the dentist. Costs can run $500-$1000 to whiten your teeth professionally.

Power Swabs can be done from the privacy of your own home.

No annoying strips or trays that you have to leave in your mouth for an hour.

Invented by world-leading whitening expert, dentist Dr. Martin Giniger.

Sold only to dentists for the first 5 years, now it’s available directly to consumers.

Check out the Power Swabs Valentine’s Day Special! Get 50% off with free shipping and a free quick stick pen. Order by calling 1-800-715-9063 or visit PowerSwabs.com.

This segment is paid for by Power Swabs and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.