With the kids out of school until late August, finding affordable summer fun for your family is very important to keep the kids busy.

Staci Allen of Pogo Pass joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us how Pogo Pass can do just that.

Tell me more about what Pogo Pass is and how it works.

“Pogo Pass is a one-year membership to a variety of attractions around the Austin, San Antonio, and Waco areas. It allows families to pay one price for a Pogo Pass and then enjoy free admission to every venue listed on our website at PogoPass.com. It is a really fun and affordable way to explore your city.”

Can you tell me some of the venues that you partner with in the area?

“The biggest hits during the summer are Typhoon Texas Waterpark and Quest ATX if you enjoy wakeboarding! We also have the Thinkery, which is one of my favorite museums I’ve been to. Some of our other partners include the San Antonio Zoo, Wonder World Park, and bowling at Austin Revl. We are also always looking to add new value and as we add new attractions, they are grandfathered right onto your pass and all members receive new attractions as they are added.”

You mentioned it is one price. How much does it cost for a membership and is it one for the entire family or one per person?

“We recommend one per person, ages 2 and older and for each individual pass purchased, you will receive free entries to each one of the venues that partnered with us. Our passes retail online for $100, which is still an incredible deal but today we have a special offer for your viewers. You can purchase Pogo Passes online at PogoPass.com and receive 50% off when you use discount code ‘KXAN‘ at checkout. Now only $49.99 for one year of fun.”

This segment is paid for by Pogo Pass and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.