German Chocolate Cake Is From Texas, Not Germany! Mindy's Bakeshop Dishes Up The Truth On German Chocolate Cake

Happy National German Chocolate Cake Day! Did you know German Chocolate Cake was not developed in Germany? That's right! It was made right here in Texas.

Mrs. George Clay from Dallas,Texas submitted a recipe back in June 1957 to the Dallas Morning News. Clay called her recipe German Sweet Chocolate Cake. So where does the German come in? Samuel German, the man who invented the chocolate. With history showing us some facts, it looks like "Everything is BETTER IN TEXAS!"

