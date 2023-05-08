The month of May is designated Mental Health Awareness Month, and to support the ongoing effort to provide mental health services in the Austin area and beyond, Hotel Van Zandt is partnering with the SIMS Foundation, a nonprofit providing mental health and substance use recovery services to musicians and music industry professionals, and multimedia art studio Soundwaves Art, for a one-of-a-kind fundraising initiative.

The partnership – a first for all three involved – will include two components, beginning with a month-long, lobby-wide art gallery setup within Hotel Van Zandt showcasing dozens of custom Soundwaves Art pieces – featuring popular songs from all genres – designed by founder Tim Wakefield. These unique pieces, many of them signed by the songwriters themselves, will be available for purchase via QR code, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the SIMS Foundation.

Hotel Van Zandt will also host an open house mixer in its lobby on Monday, May 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring a live performance by a special surprise guest, and complimentary food and drinks courtesy of Geraldine’s.