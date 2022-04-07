Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt is putting the playlist in the hands of guests for its all-new Sunday evening offering, called Geraldine’s Record Society – Vinyl, Wine + Swine, which takes place inside Geraldine’s restaurant, bar, and live music venue.

Geraldine’s Record Society gives guests the opportunity to program the music menu in between bites of smoked short rib, oxtail ragu, and other favorites. “Vinyl Sommelier” Pete Legasey will make his way, table-by-table, through Geraldine’s with a menu of Texas-inspired music selections, including jazz, country, blues, indie-rock and more for guests to choose from. The vinyl menu is designed to mimic a wine list. Each song selection will then be played on stage with Legasey’s two turntables and a microphone.

Executive Chef Chris Schaefer is preparing exclusive pork dishes each week for the menu, with a wine list designed in the style of a vinyl album, featuring bottomless red or white wine for just $20 to entice guests throughout the evening.

“Geraldine’s is synonymous with music in Austin and now we’ve added an interactive element that allows guests to enjoy familiar tunes and discover new favorites,” says Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Complex Director of Strategic Partnerships and Programming, Hannah Hagar. “We hope that Geraldine’s Record Society – Vinyl, Wine + Swine will provide a soundtrack that everyone can take home and enjoy long after they’ve finished dinner.”

Geraldine’s Record Society – Vinyl, Wine + Swine happens every Sunday from 5:30 through 9:30 p.m. Geraldine’s is also open for dinner Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30 through 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 through 10 p.m. Weekend brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The full Geraldine’s menu can be viewed at GeraldinesAustin.com.