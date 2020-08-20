Genalyte Expands Testing Capabilities in Austin With New COVID-19 Antibody Testing Site at Norris Conference Centers

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Genalyte, the company empowering physicians and patients with real-time diagnostics and healthcare analytics, today announced its SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Panel, which tests for antibodies the body can produce in response to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), will be available in Austin beginning Monday, Aug. 17. Genalyte’s antibody testing site will be located at Norris Conference Centers (2525 W. Anderson Lane #365), with appointments available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

