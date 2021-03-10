Gen Z Fashion Trends: Rosie, Steph, and Raquel Greer Gordian Play “Love It” Or “Leave It”

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are introducing Chance! Chance is hoping that someone will see his handsome charm today! He’s a very special 2-year-old boy who likes to take things at his own pace.

He was in a foster home during the winter storm and his foster provided some great info on him. He is very playful and did well with their child and other dogs. He seems to be mostly house trained and even knows to sit and comes when called! He can be vocal and rowdy when he sees a dog on a leash, but once he meets them he can become very friendly.

Don’t look past this cutie and give him a "chance" today at Texas Humane Heroe's Leander Adoption Center!