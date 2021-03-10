According to our Instagram and TikTok feed, it seems like Gen Z-ers are taking over the world, the fashion world that is! People who are considered Gen Z’s were born in 1995 or later. They are known for their daring, bold colorful trends and a passion for fashion that challenges the status quo of gendered clothing.
Style Expert, Raquel Greer Gordian with Greer Image Consulting joined us this morning as we looked at some of the Gen Z trends hitting the headlines. Check it out!
Gen Z Fashion Trends: Rosie, Steph, and Raquel Greer Gordian Play “Love It” Or “Leave It”
According to our Instagram and TikTok feed, it seems like Gen Z-ers are taking over the world, the fashion world that is! People who are considered Gen Z’s were born in 1995 or later. They are known for their daring, bold colorful trends and a passion for fashion that challenges the status quo of gendered clothing.