Geek Out With The Stars At Wizard World Austin Convention

Celebrities are converging on Austin — and it’s time to geek out! Jerry Milani, and participating artist, Theresa Schlossberg, stopped by to tell us about this year’s Wizard World Austin Convention.

This year’s Wizard World Austin Convention has been announced for Nov. 8th – 10th, with stars such as Jason Momoa from “Aquaman,” Henry Winkler from “Barry” and more in attendance! This year, the event will be at the Austin Convention Center.

Here’s the list of other big names coming to town:

Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch,” “A Very Brady Renovation”)

Brian Krause (“Charmed”)

Claudia Wells (“Back to the Future”)

John Glover (“Smallville” – Lionel Luthor)

Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks,” “Inglourious Basterds”)

Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie,” “Rookie of the Year”)

Learn more about tickets, events and meet-and-greets at www.wizardworld.com.