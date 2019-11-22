Gearing Up For College Learning Culture At Wayside Schools

Mr. Matt Abbott, Superintendent of Wayside Schools, took a minute out of his busy day to talk to us about how Wayside prepares scholars from an early age to reach college success!

Wayside Schools is unlocking excellence in all scholars. Their educational program nurtures every child and provides the support they need to arrive at their full potential and graduate as college-ready scholars. At Wayside Schools, scholars are encouraged to reach for greatness each day and teachers are charged to prepare them to be college-ready, community-engaged, global citizens.

For more information, visit their website.

