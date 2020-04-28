Garrison Brothers Give Back To Raise Funds For “Operation Crush COVID-19”

Today we’re raising a glass to giving back! Garrison Brothers, A local distillery, has donated 2,000 bottles of a special release bourbon in hopes to raise $2,000,000 with their fundraiser, Operation Crush COVID-19. Steph shared some bourbon with Dan Garrison of Garrison Brothers via Skype to find out more.

Until recently, Garrison Brothers had planned to release Laguna Madre – its oldest, most exclusive bourbon to date – through traditional retail channels in August. Laguna Madre is an eight-year-old, top shelf release named after the beautiful blue waters along Texas’ Gulf Coast.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the distillery has pivoted to offering the bourbon ONLY to patrons who donate $1,000 or more to coronavirus relief efforts via its 501(c)3, Good Bourbon for a Good Cause. Donating is the only way to secure a coveted bottle of Laguna Madre.

With just over 2,000 bottles available, the Garrison team hopes to raise $2 million + for Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization currently deploying teams to heavily affected areas.

For more information go to GarrisonBros.com