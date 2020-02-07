Garnish Totems & Intention Setting With Infinite Monkey Theorem

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to give your wine-loving Galentine, The Infinite Monkey Theorem might have just what you need. Meredith Berman stopped by Studio 512 from the winery to show us how to make our own garnish totems and write intentions on our wine glasses. Your first sip will seal your intention!

You can create garnish totems that activate and balance the heart, throat, and sacral chakra with the fruits that correspond to each:

Heart: governs relationships and receiving/giving love.

Throat: governs the ability to communicate – especially helpful for the holiday!

Sacral: opens sensuality and creativity.

In the new year, Infinite Monkey has been focusing quite a bit on wellness at the winery from weekly yoga and BUTI classes, as well as vision board creating, cooking classes, and more.

If you’re looking for a gift for your Valentine (or Galentine), Infinite Monkey Theorem’s Base Coat + Cans kit includes a 4-pack of rose bubbles, base coat non-toxic nail polish and glass filer for $20. On the forefront of the non-toxic beauty movement, Base Coat is striving to raise the standards of clean, ethical beauty.”

