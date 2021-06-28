Gardening, Family Trip & More: Rosie & Steph’s Weekend Recap, June 25th-27th, 2021

Studio 512 hopes everyone had a great weekend! Rosie and Steph recapped what they got up to:

Steph

Steph’s weekends tend to stay in theme…grilling, gardening, trying out a new recipe and throwing the ball for her pups, Jack & Millie. Her birthday is coming up so her husband Aaron surprised her with a new meat thermometer so she can continue to hone her skills on the grill. She’s pretty picky when it comes to thermometers and so far, she loves this one! If you want to check it out, you can find the link and reviews here. Also, if you’re looking for a delicious recipe to try on the grill, here’s the flank steak and chimichurri that Steph made this weekend. She sliced the meat thin and used the leftovers to make steak and chimichurri tacos the next night.

Something else that Steph has always loved is beef jerky and this weekend she got a new kitchen gadget that surprisingly had a built in food dehydrator in it, so she made a big delicious batch of homemade beef jerky. If you’re looking for a kitchen gadget that does “all the things” this is the new toy she’s trying out. She used it as an air fryer for boneless wings on Friday and then made beef jerky first thing on Saturday morning. The recipe for the jerky is here and Steph found some wagyu flank steak strips that were cut for stir fry at HEB that were only about $7 per lb. and they made incredible beef jerky.

Rosie

Rosie and Steph won a free night at Canopy Hilton Austin for being silly enough to attempt a halftime dizzy bat race at an Austin Gilgronis game. Canopy is a beautiful, modern space on 6th Street, with in-house Verbena restaurant and Walton’s Fancy & Staple right across the road! Rosie’s parents came in town from Missouri, so she booked a night on the town for her family.

Rosie took her parents to El Alma’s 10th anniversary party this weekend: it was hopping! Guests had hors d’oeuvres, and there were food stations located throughout the dining room and upstairs patio, featuring favorites from the restaurant’s menu, along with a ceviche bar and queso fountain. They also got to see a good friend of Studio 512: DJ Cassandra was playing a dance beat on the rooftop patio. Congratulations to El Alma on 10 successful years!

Rosie and her family wrapped their night in Austin with a bang at ZACH Theatre’s Songs Under the Stars Summer Series, socially-distanced outdoor concerts on The People’s Plaza at ZACH. They brought their lawn chairs and camped out for 70s Female Rockstars, which was awesome! The billing said “Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, and more are showcased by Leslie McDonel (A Night With Janis Joplin), Olivia Nice (Once), and Laura Benedict Scott (Always, Patsy Cline). Groove to hits like ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ ‘It’s Too Late Baby,’ ‘You’re So Vain’ and ‘You’ve Got A Friend.’ A hit-filled evening of cool vibes to welcome those summer nights.”

No matter what “Songs Under the Stars” show you see, it’s a hit, and shows will continue to play through August 8, 2021, running Thursdays through Sundays. Check out “Come Together: Beatles Redux” and “80s Dance Party” next! Full information on ZACH Theatre’s Song Under the Stars Summer Concert Series can be found at zachtheatre.org/songsunderthedstars