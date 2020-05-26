Gardening & Baking: Rosie & Steph Recap Memorial Day

It was a quiet holiday weekend for many Central Texans this Memorial Day! Rosie and Steph chatted about what they got up to.

Rosie got busy in the kitchen and tried Joanna Gaines’ chocolate chip cookie recipe. Spoiler: it’s delicious! She halved the recipe, and it made 20 cookies. A tip: the mix looks dry when you get to the point of putting it on the baking sheet, but the cookies will come out great! They have added oomph from a touch of extra baking soda as a lifting agent. See Jo do it herself on her Magnolia YouTube channel.

Steph spent most of her time in her new garden watching with excitement as some of her first seeds started to sprout! With the weather being a little wet this weekend her husband came up with a temporary solution to protect the new sprouts from being over watered. You can see the garden tents in the segment above. If you have any advice for Steph please get in touch with garden tips and stories at Studio512@kxan.com.

Steph also brought back a hairstyle from her early 20s with a three barrel hair crimper she found on Amazon. Here’s the link to her Wave Wand. The jury is still out on if it’s a hair pass or fail…Have you been experimenting with your hair while in quarantine?

Rosie also caught up on FaceTime with her brother, Ethan, and his sweet boys, Jasper and Levi! Levi, who’s 4, was given some hand-me-down Pogs this weekend and fell in love. Do you remember how to play? What was your favorite 90s fad? Send us your story to Studio512@kxan.com!