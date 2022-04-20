Each year, the Capital Area Tennis Association (CATA) distributes college scholarships to local graduating high school seniors who play tennis.

Both Ana Eriksson of CATA and Amanda Bonilla of Amanda Renee Communications joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the program, the resources CATA provides to the tennis community, and the upcoming annual scholarship banquet.

CATA’s mission is to foster all things tennis here in the Central Texas community. They also work to promote and develop the lifetime sport of tennis for all to have a happy and healthy community.

This year, CATA has raised $22,000 in scholarship money for high school seniors starting their college tennis journey. The scholarship banquet will take place on May 1, 2022 at the Renaissance Hotel.

Learn more about the Capital Area Tennis Association and donate at AustinTennis.org.

This segment is paid for by Capital Area Tennis Association and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.