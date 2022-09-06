Summer is over for most families as the kids are heading back to school, but that doesn’t mean travel is out of the question! A trip to Galveston is a quick drive from Austin and offers a home-school curriculum, haunted places, beaches, and family attractions.

Mary Beth Bassett of Visit Galveston joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell me about the home school curriculum.

“It was designed for elementary and middle school kids. They will visit some sites in Galveston like the Tall Ship Elissa, the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig, Bryan Museum, and more. There are lesson plans and questions to help families get a better understanding of the significance of those sites and a better understanding of Galveston’s place in history. It was the second largest immigration port in the US after Ellis Island!”

Galveston is considered a historic beach town. It was the site of the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history — the Great Storm of 1900. Some say that’s why places on the island are considered haunted. Is that true?

“It is true that the 1900 Storm remains the deadliest in our nation’s history. It killed more than 6,000 people. Also, many people do believe that the island is haunted. There are ghost stories to be found all across the island and there are plenty of ghost tours visitors can take advantage of throughout the historic downtown district, haunted hotels, cemeteries, and more. The tours really ramp up as Halloween approaches.”

For Austinites looking for a fun, weekend getaway, heading to Galveston’s beaches is a great option. What do you recommend?

“Of course, Galveston is a beach destination — we have 32 miles of coast for visitors to enjoy. And there are plenty of family attractions to experience from Moody Gardens with its aquarium and rainforest pyramids, to the historic Pleasure Pier. There’s always a good reason to visit the island!”

Galveston Island is a great getaway. To plan your trip, head to VisitGalveston.com.

This segment is paid for by Visit Galveston and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.