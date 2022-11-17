Future Front Texas (FFTX) is hosting four weekends of their fall series called The Front Market, now Saturdays and Sundays, now through December 4th, 2022. FFTX Director, Jane Hervey, spoke with Studio 512 about what to expect.
November 20 — Weekend Two (*Vendors and activities for November 19 now moved to December 10, due to weather)
- 40+ vendors, highlights include hand-thrown ceramics by LAO Goods, illustrations by Keiko Hayner, Black-owned apothecary Haus of Palo, social impact candles by Candledales
- Local chef pop-ups by plant-based Dominican outfit Phatty Boy and Caribbean cuisine connoisseurs NYAM
- DJ sets by Dreamchild and Clancy Jones
- Official opening of community lounge from Open House Austin, exploring equitable, creative home-buying in Austin, as well as complimentary beverages from Liquid Death
- Special collaborations, like a flower crown workshop, a plus-size community clothing swap & a period-kit packing party with Birds N’ Bees Box
November 26 + 27 — Weekend Three
- 40+ vendors, highlights include resin and calligraphic goods by Steph Ivelisse, body ritual brand High Sun Low Moon, wheelthrown ceramics from Hey Moon, homemade cookies from Lyssie Lou’s
- Local chef pop-ups by chocolateurs Hijita and interior Mexican food truck Las Alegres Comadres
- DJ sets by Dreams and Arlini Martini
- Special collaborations for Small Business Saturday and Giving Tuesday benefitting The Creative Future of Texas Fund, as well as featured cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka x Ani’s Day and Night & complimentary beverages from Mayawell
December 3 + 4 — Weekend Four
- Local chef pop-ups by 3SP Bistro
- DJ sets by Whitney Screw
- Official opening of pop-up by second-hand, women-run marketplace allhers
- Special collaborations for the holidays, including a seasonal mental health workshops with Ilyse Kennedy
You get to name your own price at The Front Market! Get tickets now – and help support FFTX’s mission to showcase women and LGBTQ+ creatives – at TheFrontMarket.com.