WHAT: Future Front Texas (FFTX) is excited to announce that The Front Fesival is returning to venues fostering creativity across Austin like The LINE Hotel, The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria, and a new collaborative space that’s TBA, over four days this Labor Day weekend, August 31-September 3. Featuring performances, films and creative experiences curated by FFTX, The Front Fest aims to center joy and celebrate community, while positioning women and LGBTQ+ creators of all kinds at the front. Early-bird presale passes range from $10-$40 and are available here: https://thefrontfest.com/. All donations throughout the event contribute to the org’s Creative Future of Texas Fund, a $10,000 annual fund for emerging women and LGBTQ+ creatives in Texas.

FFTX is accepting submissions to partake in The Front Festival through July 16, with opportunities for music, film, visual art, comedy, poetry & performance art, as part of the org’s annual open call for artists. The full lineup and programming details will be announced in the coming weeks. Previously, the festival has featured renowned performing artists and directors, like Dorian Electra, Jessica Williams, Lizzo, Alok V. Menon, Madame Gandhi, Juliana Huxtable, We Don’t Ride Llamas, Lord Friday the 13th, and Katja Blichfeld. On average, The Front Festival and its partnerships distribute more than $25,000 in art commissions and honorariums to emerging creatives per year.

While the full lineup and programming details remain to be announced for the 2023 event, the FFTX team is excited to share the overview with dates and initial details. The Front Festival weekend kicks off with an opening pool party featuring Perreo Club at The LINE Austin on the eve of Thursday, August 31. The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria will host the fest’s film screenings at its shaded and breezy grounds on the eve of Friday, September 1. Musical talents from around Texas will perform at a collaborative showcase at a new space to be announced soon between Future Front and Cheer Up Charlies on Saturday, September 2. Bookended by pool party soirees, The Front Festival closes on Sunday, September 3 with an after party at the LINE Hotel pool, featuring artists from Future Front’s residency.

Leading up to the festival, the organization will also host intimate, monthly Swim Sessions at The LINE Hotel pool to engage the public and build excitement around The Front Fest. Featuring femme and queer DJs, each Swim Session is a chance for the public to mix and mingle ahead of the festival’s opening on Labor Day Weekend, as well as celebrate new lineup additions. Swim Sessions are open to all and tickets can be purchased on the Future Front events page HERE for those looking to engage with the team before and after the Fest.

The Front Festival and other FFTX programs would not be possible without the support of partners like Tito’s Handmade Vodka, The LINE Austin, The Contemporary Austin the City of Austin’s Cultural Arts Division and Topo Chico. Brands interested in supporting The Front Festival and/or other FFTX initiatives can email hello@futurefronttexas.org. For more information on The Front Fest and other FFTX happenings, please visit futurefronttexas.org and follow along @futurefronttexas on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok and @futurefronttx on Twitter.

WHEN:

The Front Fest: Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3, 2023

Swim Sessions: Monthly on Thursdays throughout summer on June 29, July 27, August 31 and September 28 from 7-10 p.m.

WHERE:

The Front Fest: Multiple locations –The LINE Hotel (111 East Cesar Chavez), The Contemporary – Laguna Gloria (3809 W 35th St), Parish (501 Brushy St)

Swim Sessions: The LINE Hotel (111 East Cesar Chavez)

ABOUT FUTURE FRONT TEXAS (FFTX):

Future Front (formerly known as Boss Babes ATX) is a 501c3 nonprofit homegrown in Austin, Texas. We’re on a mission to nurture spaces where women and LGBTQ+ creatives, founders and leaders can grow. Currently, we produce The Front Market and Festival, host year-round workshops and meet-ups, as well as create resources for resilience in creative industries. We welcome more than 20,000 visitors per year. You’re invited to join us, of course. You can learn more about how it all works, our team, and what we do at futurefrontexas.org and by following along @futurefronttexas on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok and @futurefronttx on Twitter.