Furniture Mall Of Texas Offers BOGO Promotion Through Memorial Day

Co-Owner of Furniture Mall of Texas Brian Morgan spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about how the store is making furniture shopping fun, what makes it different, and its BOGO promotion happening this weekend through Memorial Day.

“The 100,000 square-foot store includes furniture for the whole house — living room, bedroom, mattresses and dining with more than 694 rooms on display,” Morgan said. “Furniture Mall of Texas is locally owned by the founders of Austin’s Couch Potatoes and features an Austin Grown section, which showcases its in-house furniture brand including upholstered sofas and couches all handmade in the Austin furniture factory.”

Guests can also enjoy complimentary cookies, custard, water, coffee and tricycles to ride throughout the store.

Morgan said the BOGO promotion is “buy one, get one half off, all the way through Memorial Day.” Go to TheFurnitureMall.com for details.

Sponsored by Furniture Mall of Texas. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.