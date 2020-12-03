Furniture Mall Of Texas Hiring For 100 New Jobs

We have some good news this morning for anybody

looking for a job in the Austin area. The all new

“Furniture Mall of Texas” is hiring 100 new positions!

They’re holding a Drive Thru hiring event this Friday

and Saturday from 10am to 2pm and, get this, an interview is

guaranteed to everyone who attends.

It’ll be in the parking lot at 12901 North Interstate Highway 35.

That’s the former Target space in “the Shops at Tech Ridge” in North Austin.

Don’t miss your chance to join a work family that’ll provide

the best and most fun furniture experience on the planet.

