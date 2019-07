Barbara Beery, founder of Foodie Kids Culinary Center in Austin, Texas is one of the country’s first kids-only culinary schools. Beery has recently published her 18th children’s cookbook– Bad Day Ice Cream. And Sunday, July 21st Beery will be at Book People doing a book signing at 2 P.M. It just so happens to be National Ice Cream day too! Grab the kids and make one of Beery’s recipes to celebrate a not so bad day.

