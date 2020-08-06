Fun With False Cognates: A Latin Language Quiz

The Studio 512 crew went live from DC Law! Since so many legal words come originally from Latin — and Latin happens to be Rosie’s undergraduate degree (who knew) — Rosie challenged Steph to see if she could spot whether or not a modern English word comes from a similar-looking Latin word. Play along and see how you do! (Links go to Rosie’s favorite Latin dictionary site. Look for the last line of the word breakdown for the answer!)
- Crocodilus: does it mean crocodile? Find the answer here!
- Silva: does it mean silver? Find the answer here!
- Cattus: does it mean cat? Find the answer here!
- Cornu: Does it mean corn? Find the answer here!
- Liber: Does it mean liberty? Find the answer here!
