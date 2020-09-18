Fun & Safe Things To Do This Weekend: September 18-20

Happy Friday! We officially made it to the end of the week! If you’re looking to escape the house,

here are some fun and safe ways to explore Austin this weekend:

A Guided Bat Watching Sunset Tour

Join Rowing Dock tonight at 6 pm for one of their most popular and spectacular excursions! Paddle in one of their kayaks solo or with a friend 2 miles to the famous Congress Avenue Bridge, home to the largest urban bat population in the world. Watch and listen as over 1.5 million bats fly overhead on their way to their nightly feeding. This 4-mile round-trip kayak excursion is accompanied by the excellent Rowing Dock Guides. Plus, you’ll experience amazing views from downtown! Click here for more details.

Watch The Goonies On The Roof In Downtown Austin

Speaking of amazing downtown views, tonight you can watch The Goonies on a rooftop downtown. The Blue Starlite Drive-in puts a new urban spin on the classic drive-in movie set-up: this film screening takes place on the rooftop of a downtown parking garage, surrounded by a 360-degree view of gorgeous Downtown Austin. Tickets for a car slot for two comes with traditional concessions: buttery popcorn and movie theater candy. Yum! The movie starts at 8:15 pm, the gate opens at 7:15 pm. Click here for more details.

Movie Night At The Ballpark Ft. Trolls World Tour

The Round Rock Express + Goodstock Present Movie Night At The Ballpark Featuring Trolls World Tour. The movie starts at 7 pm at Dell Diamond on Saturday, September 19th. $15 ADULTS| $10 KIDS 12 & UNDER. Children under two years old are free with a paid adult. And all children 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and soda upon entry. Click here for more details.

Explore Austin-Area Museums — FOR FREE!

Attend the 23rd Annual Austin Museum Day this Sunday, September 20th. Austin Museum Day is a free celebration of art, culture, history, and more at various museums throughout Austin and online. Some museums have reopened with limited capacity, while others physical buildings are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but check your favorite museum’s local listings to see if they are holding virtual events. Click here for more details.