Fun, Safe & OPEN: Take The Family To Inner Space Cavern

Rosie chatted with dynamic father/daughter duo Lance and Sommer Clawson. They run Inner Space Cavern, which is located right off I-35 between Round Rock and Georgetown: in fact, it was discovered back in the 1960s as part of interstate expansion project!

Inner Space Cavern has huge formations of stalactites and stalagmites as well as numerous prehistoric remains of Mammoths and Sabre Tooth Tigers and many other animals. Their year-round temperature of 72 degrees makes it the perfect climate for any time of the year, but it’s especially great to beat the Texas heat with the family in the summer!

Typical tours are 1 hour and 15 minutes and they have recently taken every precaution to ensure safety and fun for the whole family. They are screening employees daily, cleaning between every tour, wearing masks where appropriate and decreasing tour group sizes to maintain social distancing.

To learn more about dates and times available, check out their website.

Sponsored by Inner Space Cavern. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.