Kristin Finan joined Rosie to talk about her feature on some romantic and fun “staycations” in Texas for a Valentine’s getaway. Her suggestions include Udoscape Glamping Bubbles in Lago Vista, FireSong Ranch in Spicewood, Flophouze in Round Top and the Four Seasons Hotel.

