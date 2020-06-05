Fun & Practical Gift Ideas For Dad With Shop With Style

We are doing more of our shopping online these days, so that may be where we’re looking for Father’s Day gifts this year. Lifestyle expert, Amy Sewell, chatted with Rosie about some creative gift ideas for Dad – and there’s still plenty of time to order online!

When it comes to Dad gifts, it seems you never go wrong with food – especially if that involves firing up the grill! Omaha Steaks has a Filet for Father’s Day Gift Package ($149.99), which includes 25 total items! You get:

Shop all their great deals for Dad at www.omahasteaks.com.

But no grilling gift can be complete without a little personalization, right? Pick up personalized BBQ utensils ($35.99) or personalized cutting board ($44.99) from Personalization Mall to make Dad really feel like the king of his domain. See all offerings at www.personalizationmall.com.

You can also give Dad a really unique, beautiful gift that will take him to Father’s Day with style! Check out the Citizen Eco-Drive Watch and Bracelet Box Set., which is exclusive to Helzberg, ($249.99). Learn more at www.helzberg.com.

Books are always great gifts, and Amy really loves this one! “Becoming Better Grownups” by Brad Montague, is a way to reconnect with the kids you have at home and your own inner child. Brad is a popular illustrator and New York Times best-selling author. “Becoming Better Grownups” is available at BookPeople or anywhere books are sold ($27).

Learn more about what creative ideas Amy has by heading to www.shopwithstyle.com. You can also follow along on social media, @AmySewellStyle.

Sponsored by Shop With Style. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.